Turner replaces injured Bright in England squad

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United defender Millie Turner has been called up to replace captain Millie Bright in the England women's squad for Nations Leagues matches against the Netherlands and Scotland.

Bright, who has made 77 international appearances and led the Lionesses to a runners-up finish at this year's World Cup, will remain with Chelsea for treatment on a knee injury.

Turner has been capped at junior level but never played for the senior side.

England are third in Group A1 and face leaders the Netherlands on Dec. 1 in must-win game if they are to have a chance of winning the group and progressing to next year's finals.

They end the group stage with a trip to Scotland on Dec 5. REUTERS

