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Turkey sack national team coach Montella, football federation says

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ANKARA, Oct 9 - Turkey have sacked national soccer coach Vincenzo Montella, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Friday.

The federation said in a statement that its executive board had decided not to continue with the Italian coach, without giving a reason for the decision or naming a replacement.

Montella, who took charge of Turkey in September 2023, led the team to the quarter-finals of the 2024 European Championship.

The decision follows four consecutive defeats in the UEFA Nations League, including a 3-1 loss to Italy on Tuesday. Turkey were also eliminated in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.