Turkey have time to recover from chastening Australia defeat, coach says

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VANCOUVER, June 13 - Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella rued his side's slow start to the World Cup but said they still have time to recover from a humbling 2-0 defeat by Australia in their Group D opener on Saturday.

Returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2002, Turkey dominated possession and camped out around the Australian box but were unable to break down the resolute green and gold wall.

"We are extremely saddened," the Italian said. "We know there is still time to recover in the group stage.

"We know that in the beginning, the team has been a little bit slow."

Turkey struggled to match Australia physically, with the Socceroos outmuscling their opponents in challenges and getting their heads to the ball first at crosses and corners.

"They're very tall, so it's very difficult sometimes," said Montella.

Australia had few chances but were dangerous on the break as Turkey scrambled to get players back from attacking positions, a cause for concern for Montella.

Turkey are above their next opponents Paraguay on goal difference only, and need to win in San Francisco on June 19 to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout phase alive.

While captain Hakan Calhanoglu's pre-match comments that Turkey were more talented than Australia ruffled some feathers, Montella was gracious in defeat.

"They have been very good," he said. REUTERS