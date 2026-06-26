Turkey beat US 3-2 with last-gasp winner in dead rubber in Los Angeles

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Turkey's Kaan Ayhan scoring their third goal against the United States on June 25.

INGLEWOOD, California - Turkey beat a second-string United States side 3-2 with a last-gasp goal from Kaan Ayhan at Los Angeles Stadium on June 25 for their first win of the tournament, with the co-hosts having already won Group D and a place in the knockout round.

The Americans, who made nine changes to their team, took an early lead for the third straight match when Auston Trusty scored in the third minute to the joy of a sold-out crowd.

Turkey hit back through Arda Guler and Baris Yilmaz for their first goals of the tournament before Sebastian Berhalter drove in a long-range effort shortly after halftime to pull the US level.

But substitute Ayhan had the last laugh when he found an empty net at the far post for the winner.

The US now turn their focus to the knockout-round meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara on July 1, while Turkey head home having at least salvaged some pride. REUTERS