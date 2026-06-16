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Tunisia to appoint Herve Renard as coach after sacking Sabri Lamouchi following World Cup rout

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Herve Renard coached Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and led them to a famous victory over eventual winners Argentina in the group stage.

Herve Renard coached Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and led them to a famous victory over eventual winners Argentina in the group stage.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Tunisia have moved swiftly to sack coach Sabri Lamouchi following a woeful start to their World Cup campaign and have reached an agreement to replace him with fellow Frenchman Herve Renard, Tunis Afrique Presse reported on July 16.

Tunisia suffered a 5-1 defeat by Sweden in their first Group F fixture in Monterrey on July 14.

Lamouchi, the first coaching casualty of the tournament, was appointed in January on a contract until 2028 and paid the price for a dire performance, leaving his post with matches to come against Japan on Saturday and the Netherlands on June 25.

Renard, twice an Africa Cup of Nations winner, coached Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and led them to a famous victory over eventual winners Argentina in the group stage. REUTERS

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Tunisia fires coach Sabri Lamouchi after heavy World Cup loss to Sweden
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.