Tuchel's tough love for Blues

LONDON • It is no surprise that Chelsea are at the top of the Premier League table, as their manager Thomas Tuchel admitted yesterday that he demands "a lot" from his players.

The Blues are aiming to make it eight consecutive wins in all competitions when they host Burnley in the league today.

Tuchel's men are top of the standings with 25 points from their 10 matches, three ahead of Liverpool.

"I know we demand a lot in the moment and it's important to demand it from ourselves," Tuchel said. "We expect a tough match, a tough opponent that is short on points but not performance.

"Burnley play an intense and strong game, so we need to be at our best level to come up with solutions and match their intensity.

"We demand a lot but it's important we bring all this to the pitch because there is a strong opponent."

At the same time, Tuchel knows the right time to allow his team to have fun, too.

A video on social media this week showed his players having a bit of fun playing basketball with footballs at their Cobham training ground. When asked about it, the Chelsea boss was amused.

"I am not so sure what you saw on social media, but it's nice to be here every day and laugh together and enjoy our time," he said.

"We know when the game arrives, you need a mix (of work and play) to enjoy the moment, feel free... But you also have to be aware of what's coming, how hard it will be. So you always need a mix.

"When you see us playing basketball, it is because you don't want to put too much load on yourself."

The German confirmed that he will again be without his two main strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner today due to injury.

Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso are also out, while N'Golo Kante was back in training after he missed the Champions League win over Malmo with muscle tightness.

Although it is still early in the season, Chelsea have been the standout team. The fact they have conceded only three times - a league best - is not good news for 18th-placed Burnley.

The Blues have also won their last four matches at Stamford Bridge, and their last four league games against Burnley, scoring 12 and conceding just twice.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche had special praise for the good work Tuchel has done at Chelsea since his appointment in January.

"I thought Frank (Lampard) was doing a good job but the new manager has definitely had an effect," he said on Thursday.

"For us, there's still a lot of hard work to do but there are strong signs that this group is getting stronger as a unit."

Dyche also revealed that Dale Stephens is still out with a foot injury, while Aaron Lennon is a doubt through illness.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

CHELSEA V BURNLEY

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 10 8 1 1 26 3 25

2 Liverpool 10 6 4 0 29 8 22

3 Man City 10 6 2 2 20 6 20

4 West Ham 10 6 2 2 20 11 20

5 Man Utd 10 5 2 3 19 15 17

6 Arsenal 10 5 2 3 12 13 17

7 Wolves 10 5 1 4 11 10 16

8 Brighton 10 4 4 2 11 11 16

9 Tottenham 10 5 0 5 9 16 15

10 Everton 10 4 2 4 16 16 14

11 Leicester 10 4 2 4 15 17 14

12 Brentford 10 3 3 4 12 12 12

13 Crystal Palace 10 2 6 2 13 14 12

14 Southampton 10 2 5 3 9 12 11

15 Aston Villa 10 3 1 6 14 19 10

16 Watford 10 3 1 6 12 18 10

17 Leeds 10 2 4 4 10 17 10

18 Burnley 10 1 4 5 10 16 7

19 Newcastle 10 0 4 6 11 23 4

20 Norwich 10 0 2 8 3 25 2