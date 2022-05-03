Tuchel worries as Arsenal close in on Chelsea

LONDON • A soft underbelly has been blamed for Arsenal's failure to finish in the top four since the 2015-16 season.

When the Gunners suffered three successive Premier League defeats last month, it appeared their old failings had returned.

But Sunday's gritty 2-1 English top-flight win at West Ham, described as "ugly" by manager Mikel Arteta, made it three wins in a row to keep themselves in fourth place.

They have four games left and edge closer to ending their exile from elite-level European football.

After a cagey opening to the contest in which Arsenal enjoyed most of the possession, Rob Holding - filling in for the injured Ben White - gave the visitors the lead with a glancing header from a 38th-minute corner.

West Ham levelled on the stroke of half-time, however, with Jarrod Bowen's shot taking a deflection to beat Aaron Ramsdale, who moments earlier had saved well from Declan Rice.

Another header from Gabriel Magalhaes ensured Arsenal remained in the driver's seat for a long-awaited return to the Champions League - although, with the north London derby still to come on May 12, the race is far from over.

Arsenal's victory, coupled with Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Everton, has also left the third-placed Blues in danger of being dragged back into the top-four battle.

Arteta's men have now confirmed a Europa League spot, while West Ham are officially out of the running to make the Champions League for the first time.

However, it is a top-four finish that Arsenal really want. With closest rivals Tottenham travelling to Quadruple-chasing Liverpool this weekend, they have an opportunity to extend their two-point lead with a home win over relegation-threatened Leeds on Sunday.

"It's a massive win, under very difficult circumstances," Arteta said of his team's victory.

"The way they fought, the way they understood how they have to manage the game in certain moments... it was phenomenal."

Thomas Tuchel's men are now just three points ahead of Arteta's side (63) and their unconvincing form of late - they have picked up only four points from their last four games - has the German worried.

"I said this many weeks ago that I didn't feel safe and we're never safe," he said.

"If we are in a race for top one, top two or top four, no matter what the race, the last four games to only have four points will never be enough."

