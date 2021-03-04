Tuchel wants strong mentality for Anfield visit

LONDON • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes the result of today's Premier League meeting with champions Liverpool will not have a massive impact on their hopes of finishing in the top four.

The Blues are fifth with 44 points from 26 games - a point below fourth-placed West Ham - and have not lost in seven league matches since the German replaced Frank Lampard in January.

Asked by reporters if the away clash with sixth-placed Liverpool, a point behind, was a "six-pointer" in the quest for a Champions League spot, Tuchel said: "We still have 12 matches to go, the result tomorrow will not be the end of the race for the top four.

"It's of big importance, I hope we can show up with the same mentality and attitude like the tough challenges we've had.

"Going to Anfield for regular games. This is what you dream of as a player like me not at the highest level... normally, you watch these games on TV. Now I'm part of it, I'm very grateful for it and it makes me feel alive."

Tuchel, 47, added that he was relaxed ahead of the contest and not reading too much into Liverpool's recent form - they snapped a run of four league defeats last Sunday at Sheffield United.

"Yes, they have dropped points, many times not deserved and they have had unlucky results," he said.

"They're one of the best teams in Europe but we're confident we can go there and do what we have to do to win."

Striker Tammy Abraham will be assessed before the clash following an ankle injury, while winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is fit after shaking off a thigh issue.

Liverpool will be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who missed the Blades game because of compassionate reasons, while Fabinho is back following a four-game absence. Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez remain long-term absentees, but manager Jurgen Klopp feels he may no longer have to press Fabinho into defence and can field him in his preferred holding midfield role.

On Tuchel, Klopp said he had been impressed by the "clear philosophy" shown by his younger compatriot but had set a "clear challenge and job" for his players.

"A week ago, we were out (of the top-four race), now we're around it again," he added. "We have to win games and as many as possible to make it. We know that."

REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4.15am