Tuchel unsure if he should meet bidders

LONDON • American merchant bank, The Raine Group, is currently assessing the takeover bids for Chelsea and manager Thomas Tuchel expects discussions over the Premier League club's sale to intensify over the coming weeks.

But he yesterday revealed he was not involved in the process and he had yet to meet any of the bidders.

Ahead of today's Premier League home game with 15th-placed Brentford, Tuchel added that he was unsure if he would meet the interested parties even if they reached out to him.

The European and world champions were initially put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich last month. It followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, which effectively took control of the club.

The Ricketts family and another group led by former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton and Eldridge chairman Todd Boehly are two consortiums that have been included on a shortlist of potential buyers.

British media also reported that Stephen Pagliuca, joint owner of National Basketball Association team Boston Celtics, could also be in the running, but not all the bidders have been disclosed.

"I am not sure if I could tell you the names. It's my information that it's down to four and in the next (few) weeks, there should be further talks and negotiations," Tuchel said.

"I'm not sure if they want to (meet me) and I'm not sure if I should (meet them). Maybe it's best for me to be involved as late as possible in this."

Despite the off-field drama, the players have been at their professional best, reeling off five straight wins in the league.

The British government's decision to amend its operating licence to allow supporters of the club to buy tickets to away games should also boost their chances of clinching third place in the league.

Today's game against Brentford will still be attended by only season-ticket holders because of the restrictions, but Tuchel is happy the turmoil surrounding the club is starting to ease.