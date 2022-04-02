Tuchel unsure if he should meet bidders

LONDON • American merchant bank, The Raine Group, is currently assessing the takeover bids for Chelsea and manager Thomas Tuchel expects discussions over the Premier League club's sale to intensify over the coming weeks.
But he yesterday revealed he was not involved in the process and he had yet to meet any of the bidders.
Ahead of today's Premier League home game with 15th-placed Brentford, Tuchel added that he was unsure if he would meet the interested parties even if they reached out to him.
The European and world champions were initially put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich last month. It followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, which effectively took control of the club.
The Ricketts family and another group led by former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton and Eldridge chairman Todd Boehly are two consortiums that have been included on a shortlist of potential buyers.
British media also reported that Stephen Pagliuca, joint owner of National Basketball Association team Boston Celtics, could also be in the running, but not all the bidders have been disclosed.
"I am not sure if I could tell you the names. It's my information that it's down to four and in the next (few) weeks, there should be further talks and negotiations," Tuchel said.
"I'm not sure if they want to (meet me) and I'm not sure if I should (meet them). Maybe it's best for me to be involved as late as possible in this."
Despite the off-field drama, the players have been at their professional best, reeling off five straight wins in the league.
The British government's decision to amend its operating licence to allow supporters of the club to buy tickets to away games should also boost their chances of clinching third place in the league.
Today's game against Brentford will still be attended by only season-ticket holders because of the restrictions, but Tuchel is happy the turmoil surrounding the club is starting to ease.
"We are happy things changed and we can have fans at the FA Cup semi-final (against Crystal Palace) and Champions League," he said.
"So everybody has to step up tomorrow and has a responsibility to create a good atmosphere. We need our spectators behind us, so if we are a little bit less, they have to compensate for those missing."
He is, however, concerned about the mental state of midfielder Jorginho, who over the past few days, has continued to express his anguish after failing to help guide Italy to the World Cup for the second successive time.
In the aftermath of their loss to North Macedonia in the European play-offs, Jorginho said he blamed himself as he failed to convert two penalties against Switzerland during the group phase, costing the Azzurri as the Swiss topped their qualifying group.
Since then, he has posted on social media saying "my sorrow is bigger than you imagine". Tuchel hopes the return to club football can help take away some of the pain the 30-year-old is feeling.
"I'll be honest, I didn't speak a lot about that (Italy's exit) because what could I say to get his pain away? Nothing," Tuchel added.
"Like always, it's our job to create an environment and atmosphere.
"He came in one day earlier than he needed to be and that's why I had the feeling he loved to come back and it be a positive environment."
REUTERS
CHELSEA V BRENTFORD
Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228, 9.50pm