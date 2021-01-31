Tuchel to sort out Werner's sagging confidence

LONDON • New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has vowed to get Timo Werner back on track after the Germany striker's miserable debut season in the Premier League.

Werner has scored only once in his last 16 appearances after losing form and confidence, and the 24-year-old has been so out of sorts that Tuchel, in his first game in charge, did not even bring him off the bench on Wednesday as the Blues were held to a goal-less draw against Wolves at home.

The close-season signing from RB Leipzig was expected to lead Chelsea's attack, but he has just nine goals in all competitions.

His flagging form was emblematic of Frank Lampard's struggles before he was sacked and replaced by Tuchel earlier this week.

Having a fellow German in charge could be a boost for Werner and Tuchel intends to bring him back into his first-team plans for Burnley today, signalling an intention to use him in his favoured inside-left area.

"I would say he prefers to have space, because he's super-fast and he likes to play in the last line, very, very high up - but a little more to the left, half-open to the goal and to receive balls into open space," Tuchel said ahead of their game at Stamford Bridge.

"Can we develop movements, patterns, behaviour to use his quality in narrow spaces? That's my job and I'm absolutely convinced we can - because the guy is open, the guy is friendly and the guy is eager to learn."

Tuchel added: "At the moment, why I did not use him against Wolves on Wednesday, I saw his face was a bit closed, and the weight is on his shoulders.

"Right now, it's important to rebuild his trust in himself and to find a smile on his face and stop doubting too much.

"It's my job to do this, to help him with this and then to find also a position where we can use his strengths."

