Tuchel to prove worth in 'most exciting league'

LONDON • Thomas Tuchel yesterday took charge of his first game, welcoming Wolves to Stamford Bridge, after being appointed as Chelsea manager on Tuesday.

The German, who signed an 18-month deal with an option for a further year, has been tasked with hauling the underperforming Blues back into the Champions League spots. While the 47-year-old is the 15th Chelsea boss since Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003, replacing Frank Lampard, he is confident he will not be another short-lived appointment.

"I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff," he said. "We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard's work and the legacy he created at Chelsea.

"I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football."

Influential Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia, whose broken relationship with Lampard was reportedly one of the factors leading to his sacking on Monday, added: "It is never easy to change head coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe's best coaches in Thomas Tuchel. There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond."

Tuchel's reputation as a forward-thinking tactician despite operating on a small budget grew after taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Mainz and guiding them to a fifth-placed finish in the Bundesliga 2010-11. When Klopp left Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2014-15 season, he again replaced him and won his first managerial trophy by leading the club to German Cup success in 2017.

He also led Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League final last season, while winning the French domestic treble.

But Tuchel is not without flaws - he butted heads with the board at Dortmund and PSG, resulting in firings at both clubs - and Abramovich is just as unlikely to tolerate any questioning.

REUTERS