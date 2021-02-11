Tuchel to bring in fresh legs for FA Cup clash

LONDON • With Newcastle visiting Stamford Bridge just four days later in the Premier League, Thomas Tuchel aims to rotate his side for their FA Cup fifth-round tie at Barnsley today.

However, that does not mean the Chelsea manager, who will be missing the injured Thiago Silva at Oakwell Stadium, is forgoing the competition.

Having grown up in Germany, Tuchel understands the significance of the Cup but with top-flight action coming thick and fast, he has little choice but to ring the changes to prevent player burnout.

At his pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to the second-tier side, who are 13th in the Championship, he said yesterday: "We play every competition to win. So every round in a Cup competition is the most important round.

"It's an elimination game so we have to be totally focused and on point tomorrow when the match starts.

"There is a high possibility we will make a lot of changes... it's a moment to have fresh legs and fresh minds on the pitch."

With three victories and one draw since joining the Blues last month, Tuchel is still enjoying his "honeymoon period" with the London club.

But he admitted the intensity of English football had taken him aback, as when you "experience things on the sidelines every three days, it's different".

Meanwhile, social media platform Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, yesterday announced new measures to tackle online abuse following a spate of "horrifying" racist attacks on Premier League footballers in recent weeks.

Chelsea's Reece James has been among a number of high-profile black players who have been targeted in recent weeks.

Tuchel yesterday labelled the abuse of the defender "unacceptable" and in response, Instagram has said it will remove accounts being used to send hate messages.

Fadzai Madzingira, a content policy manager at Facebook, told the Press Association that she was "horrified" at the vitriol directed at footballers.

6-0 Chelsea thrashed Barnsley in the third round of the League Cup in September, with Kai Havertz scoring a hat-trick.

"Currently, we will set a specific ban or what we call a block for a set amount of time when someone violates those rules and we extend that time should they continue to do so," she said.

"What we're announcing today is that we're taking tougher measures on people who violate those rules in Instagram direct messaging, so instead of just extending the time, we'll be removing the accounts altogether.

"That allows us to ensure that we have a lower tolerance for that sort of abuse in direct messaging and we'll be closing those accounts more quickly."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

BARNSLEY V CHELSEA

Singtel Ch111, tomorrow, 3.55am