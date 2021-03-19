Tuchel says Blues 'super hungry' and won't fear anyone

LONDON • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says his side should fear no one in the Champions League after they secured a spot in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2014 with Wednesday's 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri helped Chelsea complete a 3-0 aggregate win and extend their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as coach in January.

Holders Bayern Munich and Premier League leaders Manchester City are among the sides left in the competition, with the draw to be made today, but Tuchel said his team deserved their place among Europe's elite.

"The most important thing is we deserve this," he said. "We enjoyed the battle. The guys were totally on and sharp. We were super hungry to go through.

"I'm sure no one wants to play against us. This will be a difficult challenge... But on we go, no need to be afraid. We take what we get."

The German was delighted with the way his side controlled the game against the leaders of Spain's La Liga but said there was still room for improvement.

"We need to improve in counterattacks, we have to be more forward thinking, use our speed and exploit spaces," he said after the Blues recorded 16 shots but only five on target. "We are looking to be more clinical and precise."

Ziyech has fallen short of expectations since his move to Chelsea, grabbing only his first goal since October, but Tuchel was impressed by the Moroccan on Wednesday.

"He suffers a bit with our style, he needs to adapt... but I am super happy, this was reliable from him," added the 47-year-old, whose team are fourth in the Premier League and host Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Adding to Atletico's misery, Stefan Savic was sent off in the closing stages for elbowing Antonio Rudiger in the stomach.

While Chelsea were superior for long periods, Atletico could justifiably claim they should have had a penalty for Cesar Azpilicueta's challenge on Yannick Carrasco when the score was still 0-0.

Their appeal was controversially rejected by Italian referee Daniele Orsato, with the VAR (video assistant referee) bizarrely opting not to intervene.

But Atletico boss Diego Simeone said: "We are not looking for excuses. We were beaten by a better team. We tried to press them up the field, but couldn't attack the way we like."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE