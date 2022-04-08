Tuchel puzzled by 'alarming' collapse

LONDON • With seven goals conceded across two games, Chelsea's backline has suddenly become vulnerable at the worst possible time.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel had expected a response from his side after a 4-1 Premier League home trouncing by Brentford last Saturday.

But it was a similar story on Wednesday as the hosts again had no answer to their opponent's offence.

Tuchel turned on his players as the German let his frustration out after their dismal 3-1 home defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final, first-leg tie.

His side are staring at the end of their reign as the holders following a bitter night at Stamford Bridge.

Karim Benzema's hat-trick, comprising two masterful headers and a ruthless finish after Edouard Mendy's howler, left Tuchel conceding Chelsea had little chance of progressing to the last four.

Asked if the tie was still winnable, he replied: "No. Not at the moment, no. Because we have to find our level back, I don't know where it is since the international break.

"If things change, maybe, but how many clubs in worldwide football could do what we need, three goals difference? How often does this happen?"

Tuchel's blunt admission laid bare his anger at Chelsea's defensive miscues and abject failure to match Real's energy. It could have been worse as Benzema missed a sitter at the stroke of half-time.

The spluttering performance was completely unrecognisable from Chelsea's dynamic run to their second European Cup last season and, more recently, their six-game winning streak before last month's international break.

"It was one of the worst first halves that I saw from us here at Stamford Bridge. It's very disappointing," Tuchel said.

"We lost shape and sharpness. I don't really have an explanation... It is seven goals conceded. It's alarming."

Having led Chelsea to European and Club World Cup glory in his first year in charge, Tuchel is facing the first real on-pitch crisis of his reign.

But he was adamant that the on-going sale of Chelsea, forced by the British government's sanctions on Russian owner Roman Abramovich following the invasion of Ukraine, was not a distraction, or at least not one that he was willing to accept as an excuse from his players.

I don't think there's a deeper reason for it," Tuchel said. "We were so far off our level of everything the game demands, tactically, shape, stiffness, in challenges.

Worryingly, even Chelsea's place in the Premier League's top four is far from certain. With his team one foot out of the Champions League door, the only way to return to the competition next season would be via their league finish.

With 23 goals conceded, the Blues, in third, still have the third-best defensive record in the English top flight after leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool.

However, Tuchel is aware Tottenham and Arsenal, in fourth and fifth respectively, are both on 54 points, just five behind.

"I worry more about Southampton on Saturday than Real Madrid on Tuesday," he said. "If we don't get our heads and legs straight and our mentality right, we will not win. And then this tie is not alive."

While it is back to the drawing board for Tuchel, Real are coasting to the La Liga title - they hold a 12-point lead at the top - and are on the verge of booking their second successive Champions League semi-final appearance.

On Benzema, who is again Real's top scorer this season with 37 goals in all competitions despite turning 35 in December, his coach and former Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti, said: "He just gets better and better, like wine. He is really complete. We are really happy and lucky to have him."

