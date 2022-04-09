Tuchel not worried about Chelsea's defensive issues

LONDON • Chelsea's defensive problems in the last two games following the international break are a minor blip and the team must remain focused ahead of today's Premier League trip to Southampton, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

The Blues' discipline at the back has been the hallmark of his tenure - they won last season's Champions League and February's Club World Cup largely thanks to their watertight defence.

The 4-1 league thrashing by Brentford last weekend could be written off as a freak result, but their 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday meant that their hopes of retaining their European title are now in jeopardy.

However, Tuchel believes it is a blip in form and the worst is over.

"There are a lot of reasons to think so. It came more or less out of nothing, nobody was here, and then we start losing matches and conceding goals," the German insisted yesterday.

"It's challenging and it's on us to find solutions and not to complain too much. We should not to worry too much, refocus on our strengths and keep belief."

Tuchel added that his players were not happy with recent performances but there were no issues with confidence or their congested fixture list.

They still need to play four more times this month after today.

"The schedule is very challenging because we played in competitions to the end. We are, I think with Liverpool, far ahead in game minutes," he said.

"In this period, in 2022, we had a lot of extra times that we played too, maybe another two matches worth of minutes. So when you face Brentford, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Arsenal... teams not involved in so many games, it's a challenge.

"But there is no need to look for excuses. This is the way it is if you work and play for Chelsea."

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell remain unavailable due to injury while Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech are doubtful.

REUTERS

SOUTHAMPTON V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm