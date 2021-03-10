Tuchel lauds 'high quality of defending'

LONDON • Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel became the first coach to secure clean sheets in each of his first five home games in the Premier League when the Blues beat Everton 2-0 on Monday, something the German put down to his players' "trust and courage".

The Londoners have conceded only two goals in an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions that began when he replaced Frank Lampard in January.

"It's about principles, it's about being reliable, it's about trust that your back is covered if you step out and attack up front," Tuchel said.

"It's a high quality of defending right now in the group and of course they're super hungry to fight to not give chances away because it's a good feeling and it makes us self-confident."

As well as snuffing out Everton on Monday thanks to a Ben Godfrey own goal and a Jorginho penalty, Chelsea have also recently stopped Liverpool and Manchester United from scoring in the league and Atletico Madrid failed to get past their backline in the Champions League.

That defensive consistency belies how Tuchel has chopped and changed who plays in front of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, alternating Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell at left-back and on Monday replacing Antonio Rudiger with Kurt Zouma in the back three.

The 47-year-old said: "It's about a certain style of defending and we try to defend as high as possible to have high ball recoveries."

The Blues are two points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham (48), who have a game in hand in the race to qualify for the Champions League. The Hammers' unexpected bid to finish in the top four gathered pace with a confident 2-0 dismantling of Leeds at home following goals from Jesse Lingard and Craig Dawson.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, whose side are sixth (46), acknowledged his team were some way short of Chelsea's quality.

"They played better than us and deserved to win," he told BT Sport.

"We have to be honest, we are not at the same level. But we are looking to fight for Europe."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS