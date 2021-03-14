Tuchel irked by misfiring Blues

LONDON • Thomas Tuchel urged his Chelsea players to be more clinical up front after they missed a chance to cement their place in the Premier League's top four yesterday, as Leeds United held them to a frustrating 0-0 draw.

The Blues had 15 shots and eight on target but could not deliver the knockout blow in a hard-fought clash at Elland Road.

"We had enough chances to score. It was an OK game, sometimes it's hard to score," said Tuchel on the BBC.

"It's not that you get what you wish for. We have to keep on working hard, be more precise in the opponents' box.

"It was not so nice to play and the pitch is not in good condition - this is a factor. Our timing in the last 20 minutes... we need to be more clinical. We invest a lot against the ball (defensively), we were tired when we arrived in good positions."

Chelsea remain in fourth place on 51 points. West Ham - who were in fifth before sixth-placed Everton hosted Burnley later yesterday - are just three points behind with two games in hand as the race to qualify for the Champions League remains very close.

Tuchel is now unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January. With 10 unbeaten in the league, the German has also surpassed Lampard's mark of nine.

Chelsea have conceded only two goals in that period, and have clean sheets in their last five games. However, they have yet to score more than two goals in any match in the Tuchel era as opportunities came and went in the Yorkshire rain.

Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge - with Chelsea holding a 1-0 lead - will be another stern test of their renaissance under the former Paris Saint-Germain boss.

As ever with Leeds and their wide-open style, chances came thick and fast. Marcelo Bielsa's men had an early effort from Tyler Roberts ruled out for offside and then Chelsea came close thanks to a mess-up in the Leeds defence.

Luke Ayling blasted a clearance into teammate Diego Llorente and the ball struck the bar before falling into the arms of goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Leeds 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy did well to tip a curling shot from Roberts against the bar and had to be on alert several times after the break.

Bielsa felt his side were lucky to get away with a point.​

10 Straight unbeaten Premier League games Chelsea have under Thomas Tuchel, surpassing Frank Lampard's nine.

He told BT Sport: "We value a lot the point, if there had to be a winner it wouldn't have been us.

"In the first half they established a difference in comparison to us.

"In the second half we were slightly better. The superiority they showed in the first half was greater than the superiority we showed in the second half.

"If we don't play at the rhythm we play at, the differences between us would be a lot bigger."

