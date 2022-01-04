Tuchel in showdown talks with dropped Lukaku

LONDON • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel yesterday held talks with Romelu Lukaku to discuss recent comments by the Belgian star that were critical of the German's tactics and which cost the striker his place in Sunday's 2-2 English Premier League home draw with Liverpool.

In an explosive interview, Lukaku, signed from Inter Milan in the close season for a club-record £97.5 million (S$177.9 million), told Sky Italia he was unhappy with Tuchel's system, that he regretted leaving the Italian champions and hoped to return to Italy at some point in his career.

The comments were incendiary as the 28-year-old was approaching his best form since rejoining the Blues for his second spell at Stamford Bridge, with two goals in as many top-flight games.

Tuchel decided to drop Lukaku for the Liverpool encounter as "the noise (surrounding him) was too big".

However, Chelsea could have done with him on Sunday as replacement Kai Havertz was ineffective up front.

Tuchel declined to reveal what he said to Lukaku yesterday or whether the burly star would be back in the side for tomorrow's League Cup semi-final, first leg at home to rivals Tottenham.

But it appears Lukaku has much to do if he is to not only win back his manager's trust but also the affections of the Chelsea faithful, who have always held him in great regard and considered him to be the heir to Blues legend Didier Drogba when he was first signed in 2011.

"I cannot tell you what I want from a meeting that is happening behind closed doors. I cannot speak out publicly and I will not," Tuchel said.

"It was too much noise, we lost totally the focus for the match and we took the decision to delay the decision. We need to speak to him, we need to read the full interview and stay calm and not lose our head.

"He is our player and will stay our player. We will always protect our player. And when we make certain decisions like these, we need to evaluate the situation and not listen to the media or pressure but understand what he said, why he said (it) and this is the meeting. From there, we will take the decision."

