Tuchel in line to take over Chelsea hot seat from Lampard

LONDON • Chelsea sacked manager Frank Lampard yesterday after 18 months in charge, with former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel hotly tipped to replace him.

Lampard signed a three-year deal in July 2019, leading Chelsea to the FA Cup final and a fourth-placed Premier League finish in his first season, despite a transfer ban that meant none of the usual big-money signings previous incumbents have been provided.

Chelsea cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League and briefly topped the Premier League table last month. But they have slumped to ninth after five defeats in eight matches - 11 points behind leaders Manchester United.

Sunday's 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round win against Championship side Luton was not enough to save the former England midfielder.

The club said it had been a "very difficult decision" to part ways with the 42-year-old, their record scorer who won three league titles during his playing career at Stamford Bridge, as well as the Champions League, Europa League and other domestic honours.

"We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as head coach of the club," Chelsea said in a statement. "However, recent results and performances have not met the club's expectations, leaving the club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement."

In a rare public statement, the club's owner Roman Abramovich said: "This was a very difficult decision for the club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him. He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers."

Lampard's departure marks the 14th managerial change since Abramovich's takeover in 2003.

His points-per-game average of 1.67 is the lowest for any Chelsea manager under the Russian.

And since the start of last season, only Newcastle (54) have conceded more away goals in the league than Chelsea, who have kept a clean sheet in just 17 per cent of their away league games under Lampard.

He also paid the price for failing to make the most of his £220 million (S$399.2 million) summer splurge. The biggest outlays were for German internationals Kai Havertz (£71 million) and Timo Werner (£47 million) but both have remained somewhat peripheral. Havertz seems talented but lightweight and Werner looks nothing like the striker who scored at will for RB Leipzig.

In 35 Premier League appearances between them, they provided just five goals and six assists, their struggles intensifying as the season wore on.

Moroccan Hakim Ziyech (£38 million) has been hampered by injuries while Ben Chilwell (£50 million) has failed to bring the attacking verve that elevated him to the England team.

Lampard has cut an increasingly gloomy presence on the touchline, with his tactics and selection perhaps exposing his relative inexperience as a coach.

Tuchel, 47, who was fired by the French champions last month, is in line to take over, and his main task will be to get the best out of fellow Germans Havertz and Werner.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS