Tuchel happy that Blues have 'no time to breathe'

LONDON • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is relishing the challenge of competing on three fronts with games coming thick and fast as it keeps him on his toes.

The Blues are still involved in the FA Cup - they will meet Leicester in the May 15 final - and hold the advantage ahead of their Champions League semi-final, second-leg match with Real Madrid next week following an away goal in Spain.

They also remain favourites to clinch a top-four spot with a three-point advantage over fifth-placed West Ham (55) and just five games left of the Premier League season.

Tuchel's men played eight games last month after the international break, which he called "brutal", but since taking over from Frank Lampard in January, the German's honeymoon introduction to English football has yet to sour.

Chelsea remain unbeaten in 11 away games in all competitions, while he has tasted defeat only twice in 22 games overall.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday ahead of today's home league game against relegation-threatened Fulham, Tuchel commented on the "quite relentless" pace of the English game.

He said: "We played in France the same amount of games (with Paris Saint-Germain)... but, of course, the challenge and intensity of this league is different.

"It is another level. But it keeps you on your front foot and getting out of bed early. There is simply no time to breathe, to sit back and get too relaxed or comfortable. This is a good thing."

With one eye on Real, he may opt to rotate his squad at Stamford Bridge and he has plenty of options after confirming Mateo Kovacic and Antonio Rudiger were his only absentees.

"Fulham is a good chance to keep our advantage in the league, nothing else," he said.

"I know very well it is a match between two semi-finals, it is not a usual week but I'm happy. It is the moment to prove to ourselves that we can focus our energy into tomorrow's game."

Asked about the continued poor form of Timo Werner, who missed a gilt-edged chance in Spain and has scored only three goals since the turn of the year, Tuchel also encouraged the €50 million (S$80 million) Germany forward, signed from RB Leipzig last summer, not to lose morale.

Fulham are in 18th place, seven points away from safety, and today could be a good opportunity for Werner to prove his worth.

"Do we wish for more goals? Yes. Does he wish for more goals? Yes," Tuchel said. "He should keep his head up because he can trust his instincts."

REUTERS

CHELSEA V FULHAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am