Tuchel hails Chelsea's huge comeback effort

LONDON - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is probably counting down the days until Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, his newly signed striker from Barcelona, is fit enough to start.

The Blues have been struggling of late in the Premier League, losing to Southampton in midweek and they had VAR (video assistant referee) to thank as they just hung on to beat West Ham United 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"It is super tough to score against West Ham, they defend deep and with bodies," said Tuchel.

"It was a huge effort to come back (from 1-0 down) and huge credit to the team, the impact from the bench, full credit to everybody.

"It was hard to attack fluidly and create chances against West Ham, nobody plays an open, spectacular match against them.

"We take it now step by step, we will try to use this momentum."

West Ham opened the scoring in the 63rd minute when Michail Antonio netted from close range after the Blues failed to clear a corner kick.

Chelsea then equalised in the 76th minute when Ben Chilwell found space inside the box to sneak the ball past Lukasz Fabianski. Kai Havertz completed the comeback in the 88th minute when he connected with a Chilwell cross to make it 2-1, moments after West Ham substitute Maxwel Cornet had headed against the post.

In the dying moments, Cornet thought he had levelled it for West Ham but his goal was ruled out after a VAR check found that Jarrod Bowen had fouled Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

"I went over to look at the VAR screen and from my point of view it was a foul," said Chilwell.

"We put ourselves in that position and should have done (more), it's that bit of luck we got today."

The Blues have not been as clinical in front of goal as they would have liked, playing without a recognised striker after Romelu Lukaku moved back to Inter Milan on loan in the close season while Timo Werner returned to RB Leipzig.

Aubameyang has arrived at the club with a minor fracture to his jaw, after his home was burgled.

He could return to training this week wearing a protective mask.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur maintained their impressive start to the season with a 2-1 home victory over Fulham.

Goals in each half by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane earned Spurs a fourth win in six games - they are still undefeated - but in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic's effort set up a nervy finale.

For the first time, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte unleashed Richarlison from the start to form an attacking trident with Kane and Son Heung-min.

The Brazilian was denied by the woodwork and had a goal disallowed for offside as he did everything but open his account.

AFP, REUTERS