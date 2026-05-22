Tuchel gambles on chemistry as England squad raises eyebrows

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LONDON, May 22 - Thomas Tuchel admits the squad he will take to next month's World Cup might lack the wow factor of previous England selections but for the German it is all about chemistry.

Since taking charge in January 2025, Tuchel has shown no compulsion to select on the basis of reputations and that was evident as he unveiled his 26 names at Wembley on Friday.

The likes of Manchester City's Phil Foden, who started England's Euro 2024 final, Chelsea's Cole Palmer, who scored in that game, defensive stalwart Harry Maguire and Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold all miss out.

There is still A-list talent in the shape of captain Harry Kane, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Arsenal's Premier League title winners Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

But the inclusion of Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney, Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence, Brentford veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson, Arsenal's Noni Madueke and Bayer Leverkusen's Jarell Quansah will raise eyebrows.

Nine of the squad have no previous tournament experience.

Tuchel's squad was announced live on the official England app to the soundtrack of The Beatles' hit Come Together and the 52-year-old said the key to ending England's 60-year wait to repeat their only World Cup triumph would be unity.

"From day one we were clear that we are trying to select and build the best possible team, which is not necessarily to select and collect the 26 most talented players," Tuchel told reporters. "Teams win championships. It's as simple as that.

"Everything I know and hear about international football is that it is about the team and the chemistry."

While Foden and Palmer have endured disappointing seasons, both have the kind of maverick quality that England fans demand and their omissions could come back to bite him.

'SPECIALISTS FOR ALL KINDS OF SCENARIOS'

Tuchel projected confidence in his decisions though, insisting it was a squad for all purposes.

"We have specialists for all kinds of different scenarios," he said. "When we're leading, when we're chasing a game. We want to be a strong set-piece team, so we have specialists for that. We want to be a strong penalty team. We have specialists for that. Last and not least, we have a leadership group that created a culture, they set the tone."

Tuchel's side will be heavily reliant on captain Kane, who has scored an England-record 78 goals in 112 appearances.

Asked why Toney will go as one of his support strikers, Tuchel said he received "fantastic feedback" about the former Brentford player who scored 32 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season.

"We could see he still collects the numbers," Tuchel said. "I think he can be a very valuable addition to Harry Kane."

Tuchel admitted there had been some "painful conversations" with players he left out. Maguire, whose form has been instrumental in Manchester United's resurgence, took to social media on Thursday to say he was "shocked and gutted" to miss out on his fourth major tournament.

"I can see the reason behind the disappointment," Tuchel said. "I was a bit surprised (about his comments) because we had a private conversation and he had the chance to express his feelings, which he did."

Asked why he believed he is the man to finally end England's interminable wait, Tuchel referenced a quote from Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal. "I arrive with hunger, I arrive with excitement, and I arrive as a competitor and as a challenger.

"When I see the 26 reactions in the last three days to my phone call, then I know the spirit is there. That just shows me that we chose the right group." REUTERS