Tuchel expects titles as Chelsea enter 'exciting' period

LONDON • Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is excited to be embarking on some of the most thrilling weeks of his managerial career with his team in two finals and in a strong position to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Blues face Leicester in the FA Cup final on Saturday before meeting Manchester City in the Champions league title clash on May 29.

They also hold a one-point advantage over fourth-placed Leicester in the table and, with one of their remaining three games against the Foxes at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel's side will be favourites to clinch a Champions League qualifying spot for the third straight year.

"There are pretty exciting weeks. The biggest? I'm not sure, as I'm not the best at comparing... I've had ups and downs and exciting times in my career," Tuchel, whose side are third in the league, said before today's home league game against Arsenal.

"It's a tight schedule and a fantastic experience in the last three weeks... so much to fight for. Now it's the time to take the next step and not just play a final.

"There are a lot of targets... it's exciting, demanding and sometimes tiring. But it's the best way to finish a season."

Tuchel, 47, won two French Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain, including a domestic treble in his second season, and guided them to their first Champions League final before taking over at Chelsea following Frank Lampard's dismissal in January.

The German admitted he may have exceeded expectations, but the belief was always there after a club-record £200 million (S$375 million) spending spree in the summer that critics felt would turn them into title contenders, except Lampard was failing to get the best out of his new recruits.

"The club made a change because they maybe felt they needed it, but they were convinced by the quality and mentality of the team," Tuchel said.

"You need a little bit of luck and momentum and we've caught that. We're in the middle of the race for the top four and reached two finals.

"If you play with Chelsea, you play the competition to win it. This club is built to win games and competitions."

8

Consecutive home Premier League matches that Chelsea have not lost against Arsenal (six wins, two draws) since losing 5-3 at Stamford Bridge back in October 2011.

While the hosts are fighting on three fronts, the ninth-placed visitors have nothing left to play for this term as they stare down the barrel of no European football for the first time in 26 years.

Since last week's Europa League semi-final exit to Villarreal, Arsenal fans have called for Mikel Arteta's head, but the Spaniard yesterday defended his record even as he admitted they were "entitled to their opinions".

"The only way I can improve that is by having a team that performs on the pitch and makes them proud," the Spaniard said. "At the end, how I will be judged, it's just with results. Nothing else."

REUTERS

