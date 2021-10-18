Tuchel, Chilwell hail saviour Mendy

LONDON • Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy played a "decisive" role in Saturday's 1-0 west London derby win over newcomers Brentford, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said.

Chelsea kept their grip on the Premier League top spot thanks to a Ben Chilwell strike, but they owed their three points as much to Mendy, who pulled off a string of saves to shut out Brentford.

The Senegal international denied Saman Ghoddos in the 83rd minute as he rushed off his line to close down the angle, and then turned over an acrobatic overhead effort by Christian Norgaard in stoppage time.

"Ed was absolutely decisive to escape with a clean sheet," said Tuchel. "He was very strong, very concentrated in the build-up play. Very good performance and the last 20 minutes, the match turned into a Cup game.

"They took a lot of risks and put a lot of bodies into our box. We could not keep them away from shooting and having the big chances."

Chilwell agreed the display of Mendy, who joined the Blues in September last year, was key for the European champions.

"I don't know how many saves he made, but there were a lot of very important saves.

"He does it every week for us. He bails us out, whether it's once or twice, or in this game on several occasions. He's a world-class goalkeeper."

Left-back Chilwell also praised the Bees' supporters for the intense atmosphere they created in their first league derby against Chelsea since 1947.

"In the last 20 minutes, half an hour they were really pushing them on. It was hell on earth."

The England international's recent form has also delighted his German boss.

Chilwell, who also scored for the Three Lions in a World Cup qualifier earlier this month, was left out of Tuchel's team in August and last month after being overlooked by England during Euro 2020.

"I felt him mentally drained and he needed time," Tuchel said.

"Today he was strong again, he is in good shape. We need him in shape, we need everybody: We have many, many games, competitions to play and I'm happy with his goal as it gives him a lot of confidence."

Chilwell scored in the 45th minute when Brentford failed to clear and the ball dropped kindly for him to hit a half volley, a goal which had echoes of the one he scored against Southampton in Chelsea's previous match.

