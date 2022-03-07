Tuchel chides Chelsea fans

LONDON • Thomas Tuchel has slammed the Chelsea fans who chanted Roman Abramovich's name during a minute's applause for war-torn Ukraine before Saturday's 4-0 away win over Burnley.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, Premier League clubs held a pre-match moment of solidarity with the country before every game last weekend and the majority of fans joined the applause at Turf Moor. The stadium also featured the slogan "Football Stands Together" and the Ukrainian flag on a large screen.

However, a section of the travelling Chelsea support interrupted the applause to sing the name of the club's Russian owner, with Burnley fans booing in response.

Abramovich last week announced that he will sell the Blues amid speculation he could be sanctioned by the British government for his alleged links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, Chelsea boss Tuchel was disappointed with the fans who chose not to respect the show of support for Ukraine.

"It's not the moment to do this. If we show solidarity... we should do it together," the German said.

"We take the knee together. If an important person from our club or another club unfortunately dies, we have a minute of respect.

"It is not the moment to give other messages. It's the moment to show respect. We want to do this. As a club we need our fans to commit to this minute of applause.

"We do it for Ukraine and there is no second opinion about this situation. They have our thoughts and our support, and we should stand together. It's not the moment for other messages."

Chelsea have won 21 trophies in Abramovich's 19-year reign, including five Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues and the Club World Cup just last month.

The Russian is reportedly seeking £3 billion (S$5.4 billion) to offload Chelsea, with Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak the latest wealthy investor to declare an interest in a potential deal.