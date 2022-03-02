Tuchel calls for focus amid 'noise'

LONDON • Given Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, there are increasing questions over the future of the club as worldwide sanctions begin to take effect following last week's invasion of Ukraine.

A fifth-round FA Cup trip to Championship outfit Luton Town today should not pose too many problems for the Blues but manager Thomas Tuchel yesterday conceded the noise around Stamford Bridge was far from welcome.

"It's horrible. It's horrible. There can't be any other opinion about it, but why should we be more distracted... It's out there. We know there are more important things out there. This will never change," the German said.

"Everyone in Europe has noise in their head that nobody likes. Still you try to come to work and try to do the best in your job as possible."

However, he refused to comment on Abramovich's future, saying: "It's too much for me to answer. I am not aware of the details and the whole situation. There are situations much more important than football, this will never change. Situations like war are so much more important."

The conflict has already emotionally affected Ukrainian players plying their trade in England, with Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City sharing a tearful hug when both sides clashed in the Premier League last weekend.

West Ham decided to grant Andriy Yarmolenko time off and while he has returned from compassionate leave, the winger was still not in the right frame of mind, revealed Hammers boss David Moyes ahead of today's fifth-round tie at home to Southampton.

"Obviously, he is really upset with the whole situation as many people are especially those from Ukraine, so we will not rush him," the Scot said yesterday.

"If he feels fine and up to it, he'll travel with the team. If he doesn't, we'll give him some more days off."

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp yesterday played down talk that his side can win an unprecedented quadruple this season, insisting the Reds are not even close to doing so.

A penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea on Sunday gave Liverpool their first trophy this season in the form of the League Cup, and they remain in the hunt for three further honours.

The Reds are in a strong position to reach the Champions League last eight, have closed the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City to six points while having a game in hand, and are favourites to beat Norwich in their FA Cup fifth-round clash today.

But Klopp was keen to remind everyone at his pre-match press conference that there was still three months of the season to go.

"No team has ever won it," the German said yesterday. "It's not that we are even close to it. We have won the Carabao Cup, we are behind City in the league and now we have Norwich in the FA Cup after 120 minutes on Sunday.

"I don't see it as a compliment when people say we can (win it), but it's better people think we can do good things. The reality is to win something, you have to be focused on the next step and not the one after that."

Klopp also praised January signing Luis Diaz after he was entrusted to start against Chelsea.

"He did really well," he added of the Colombia winger, who has caught the eye since his £37.5 million (S$68 million) move. "We need his kind of quality. Starting a game like that, when he had not been here long, (he did) incredibly well. Hopefully, he will stay like this (in form) as long as possible."

After playing 120 minutes at Wembley, Klopp also said that he would rotate for Norwich, while revealing Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss out with the injury he picked up in the warmup for the League Cup final.

