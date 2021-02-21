Tuchel blasts Hudson-Odoi as Blues draw

LONDON • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel slammed Callum Hudson-Odoi for not doing his best, as Mason Mount scored a penalty to earn the Blues a 1-1 Premier League draw at Southampton yesterday.

Tuchel's side trailed to a first-half goal from Takumi Minamino, who is on loan from Liverpool.

Mount came to the rescue as he won and converted the second-half spot kick that extended Tuchel's unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions, since he replaced the sacked Frank Lampard last month.

But the talking point of the game was winger Hudson-Odoi being hauled off by the Chelsea boss for Hakim Ziyech in the 76th minute, having replaced the injured Tammy Abraham at half-time.

"In a game that it is hard to create chances, you need to rely on counter-pressing to maybe force errors and get an easy chance. For that you need to be totally on and sharp. I didn't feel this from Callum today," said Tuchel.

"He missed chances to counter-press, missed easy balls. I didn't think he felt the game. Maybe it was unfair but I didn't get the feeling that I normally get from him."

On the match, the German added: "At the moment, it's a lack of precision... it's down to decision making and today, I didn't feel we killed the game when it was there to be done."

Chelsea remain fourth in the league - before yesterday's clash between sixth-placed Liverpool and seventh-placed Everton - after their run of five successive wins came to an end.

In a performance reminiscent of the issues that plagued Lampard, Chelsea dominated possession - up to 70 per cent in the first half - without a knockout blow.

Tuchel will demand a much-improved display against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

After losing six consecutive league matches for the first time in their history, even a scrappy point was a welcome boost for Southampton.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl told the BBC: "A very good point after the last weeks. We did what we can do, they pushed us to the limits and the point was the limit today."

The Blues had conceded just one goal in six games, but Southampton sliced them open with a rapier thrust in the 33rd minute.

Nathan Redmond cut infield and slipped a superb pass between Kurt Zouma and Cesar Azpilicueta.

With the centre-backs caught out of position, Minamino scampered clear and cleverly dummied Edouard Mendy and Azpilicueta before flicking a cool finish past the Chelsea goalkeeper.

It was the first time Chelsea had trailed in the Tuchel era.

But, thanks to Mount's fifth goal of the season, the Blues escaped with a point.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE