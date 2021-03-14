Tsuboi man of the hour for Albirex

A two-hour lightning delay and a shortened pre-season did not stop Albirex Niigata's new signing Kiyoshiro Tsuboi from a dream debut, as he led his team to a 3-1 win over Hougang United yesterday.

The striker, 21, had set himself a target of reaching double figures in his maiden season in the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

He showed that might have been a conservative estimate after his brace at the Jurong East Stadium, as the defending champions claimed all three points.

Despite his two strikes, Tsuboi, signed on loan from J2 League team Tokushima Vortis, was critical of his performance.

He said: "As a striker, what I need to do is score and help the team so for today, I am happy...

"But I did have more chances to score and I didn't take them. If I want to achieve my target, then I need to finish every chance I get."

Yuki Fujimoto, Albirex's assistant coach, was more generous and praised the 1.78m player.

He said: "He is a striker who can smell a goal. We think he has the potential to score goals and reach his target.

"The opening game is always very difficult and hard to anticipate what can happen but we handled it well."

Albirex took the lead in the 25th minute in comical circumstances, as Hougang custodian Ridhuan Barudin let a tame Tsuboi free kick squirm through his hands and into his goal.

The White Swans then doubled their advantage in the 39th minute through another set-piece, with Kosuke Chiku's corner headed in by fellow debutant Takahiro Tezuka.

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

Albirex 3 Hougang 1

Hougang gave themselves a lifeline just before the interval, thanks to a long-range strike from midfielder Jarrel Ong.

The Cheetahs, who lost both games (1-0 and 4-0) to Albirex last season, had chances to level after the break. But they could not capitalise and Tsuboi then put the result beyond doubt in the 86th minute, ghosting into the box and powering a header off a cross from captain Kazuki Hashioka.

Hougang coach Clement Teo said his side will draw positives from their second-half performance.

He added: "It is very unfortunate that our players switched off in key moments. But we came out stronger in the second half and created good chances and showed courage and determination.

"What we need to improve on is to finish the chances we create and of course, as we saw from the goals we conceded, not lose possession too easily."