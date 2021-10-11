Tsuboi 'disappointed' as Albirex fall short

As sweat trickled down his forehead and with tape dangling off his left knee, Kiyoshiro Tsuboi was lost for words at the Jurong East Stadium last night.

The Albirex Niigata striker had just scored four goals but still did not end the game on the winning side, as his team were held to a 4-4 draw by Tanjong Pagar United.

The White Swans needed a handsome win to pull off a comeback title win on the last day of the season, having trailed leaders Lion City Sailors by a goal difference of four. Their draw meant the equation did not matter in the end as the Sailors romped to the Singapore Premier League title with a 4-1 win over Balestier Khalsa.

Asked how he felt, Tsuboi, who was sidelined for four months from May with a serious knee injury, said: "I'm very disappointed. I badly wanted to win the title and went into this game with that as the only thought in my mind."

After Anaqi Ismit gave Tanjong Pagar a shock lead in the 12th minute, Tsuboi scored four times in 25 minutes to help his side to a 4-1 lead at half-time. Needing another three goals to overtake the Sailors, Albirex instead conceded thrice after the interval.

First, Fathullah Rahmat reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute.

Eight minutes later, Tsuboi scored again. But after protests by the Tanjong Pagar players and officials who claimed he had committed a foul, referee Jansen Foo reversed his decision.

Two minutes after play resumed, Anaqi scored to make it 4-3 and in the 86th minute, Reo Nishiguchi grabbed the equaliser.

Albirex's players were glum and after receiving their runner-up medals, general manager Koh Mui Tee said the club will refresh their playing squad for next year.

As for the future of 15-goal striker Tsuboi, who is on loan from Japanese top-tier side Tokushima Vortis, Koh said: "We would like him to stay, but he is a Tokushima player and they will make the final decision on his future."

Tanjong Pagar coach Hasrin Jailani praised his players, saying: "When we were down 4-1, it was all down to them. To end the season like this shows their character."

Elsewhere, Hougang lost 3-1 to the Young Lions, while Tampines Rovers held Geylang International to a 1-1 draw.