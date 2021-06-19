Try other ways? No, we'll pass: Enrique

SEVILLE • Spain showed a real lack of cutting edge in their opening 0-0 draw with Sweden but there is little chance of them veering from their usual possession-based strategy when they face Poland in their second Euro 2020 Group E match today.

La Roja made a tournament record 917 passes against Sweden but failed to muster a goal despite having 85 per cent of the ball as they struggled to find a way through their opponents' rigid defensive lines.

But coach Luis Enrique has proudly pledged to adopt the same tactics against Poland, saying that "we try to play the same way in every match" and the only change he will ask of his players is to try to be more clinical in front of goal.

Alvaro Morata became a scapegoat for the Seville crowd when he missed a one-on-one chance against Sweden yet it would not be a surprise if the Atletico Madrid forward, who has been booed by the home fans in recent games, kept his place.

His team-mates have been doing their best to keep his spirits up.

"All of us are responsible for attack and defence, and he made some very good interventions in defence," forward Pablo Sarabia said.

"I grew up with him and he's a spectacular player, his numbers show that."

Poland will be equally keen to improve on their showing in their first game after losing 2-1 to Slovakia to sink to the bottom of Group E and Sarabia is expecting them to mimic the tactics Sweden employed so effectively.

The difference, however, is that the Poles have reigning Best Fifa Men's Player Robert Lewandowski up front.

The 32-year-old Bayern Munich striker is unlikely to miss the same chance that was offered to Marcus Berg during one of the Swedes' few forays forward.

115 Successful passes by Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, the most by a player in the first round of matches in Euro 2020.

"We're expecting a team that will sit way back but who have great players up front. I'm sure they're going to demand a lot of us," said Sarabia.

"They might copy how Sweden played but we know what we're good at doing and we're going to try and get the most out of the way we play."

Poland will miss midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak because of a one-match ban.

Spain have been buoyed by the return of captain Sergio Busquets, who was yesterday given the green light to return to the fold following a positive test for Covid-19, which ruled him out of their opener.

REUTERS

SPAIN V POLAND

Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub LiveNow app, tomorrow, 2.50am