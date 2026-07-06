Trump thanks FIFA for suspending US striker Balogun’s World Cup red card

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United States striker Folarin Balogun speaking to the media before training on July 3.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on July 5 thanked football’s world governing body for suspending the red card issued to the United States’ Folarin Balogun, paving the way for the star striker to play in a last-16 showdown against Belgium in the World Cup.

Balogun was set to miss the July 6 match after being shown a straight red card in the last-32 game against Bosnia-Herzegovina for stepping on the foot of defender Tarik Muharemovic as the co-hosts won 2-0.

FIFA said on July 5 the ban will be suspended for a year.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Balogun, who is the American’s leading scorer with three goals, has been key to the co-hosts’ progress in the tournament. The Monaco forward’s absence against world No. 9 Belgium would have been a blow to his 17th-ranked team.

FIFA said in a statement: “In line with article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year.”

After the red card, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had called for the card to be rescinded.

The US team said in a statement: “We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow.

“Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans.”

This was not the first time that FIFA had reversed a player’s ban. Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had also avoided a suspension for the start of the tournament after a foul during a World Cup qualifier match. AFP, BLOOMBERG