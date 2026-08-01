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Trump says he never spoke to FIFA’s Gianni Infantino about stake sale

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US President Donald Trump (left) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the trophy presentation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 19.

US President Donald Trump (left) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the trophy presentation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 19.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • President Trump said he never spoke to FIFA president Gianni Infantino about selling stakes in FIFA's new US$20 billion subsidiary.
  • FIFA plans to create a subsidiary to manage the World Cup and other events, offering up to 20% stakes to outside investors.
  • An investment group led by Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, is expected to lead the stakeholder offer, FIFA confirmed.

AI generated

CAMP DAVID, Maryland - US President Donald Trump on July 31 told reporters at Camp David that he did not speak with FIFA president Gianni Infantino about the world soccer governing body offering stakes to external investors.

FIFA said on July 28 it plans to create a US$20 billion (S$25 billion) subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events and will offer stakes of up to 20 per cent in it to external investors.

Trump and Infantino have a close relationship after the FIFA World Cup in the United States this summer.

A vehicle founded by Joshua Kushner - the brother of Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law - is expected to lead the proposed investor group, FIFA said. REUTERS

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United States

Donald Trump

Fifa

Gianni Infantino

World Cup

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.