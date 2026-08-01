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Trump says he never spoke to FIFA’s Gianni Infantino about stake sale

US President Donald Trump (left) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the trophy presentation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 19.

CAMP DAVID, Maryland - US President Donald Trump on July 31 told reporters at Camp David that he did not speak with FIFA president Gianni Infantino about the world soccer governing body offering stakes to external investors.

FIFA said on July 28 it plans to create a US$20 billion (S$25 billion) subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events and will offer stakes of up to 20 per cent in it to external investors.

Trump and Infantino have a close relationship after the FIFA World Cup in the United States this summer.

A vehicle founded by Joshua Kushner - the brother of Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law - is expected to lead the proposed investor group, FIFA said. REUTERS