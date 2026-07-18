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Trump questions England’s World Cup tactics in their semi-final loss to Argentina

US President Donald Trump (left) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino attend a FIFA reception at Trump Tower on July 17.

NEW YORK - To the long list of critics of England’s tactics in the World Cup semi-final they lost to Argentina can now be added Donald Trump.

The US President on July 17 took a gentle swipe at coach Thomas Tuchel’s decision to adopt defensive tactics after England took the lead against Argentina on July 15. The English eventually lost the game 2-1.

Speaking at a reception in New York alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Trump mentioned England captain Harry Kane, with whom he shared a round of golf in Florida 18 months ago.

“You have a great player in England, who I played golf with, Harry,” Trump said.

“They perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player. What do I know about soccer?” Trump added.

“They took the lead and they took their best player and they put him on defence.

“We got to be a little offensive, right? What do I know about coaching?”

Tuchel was heavily criticised for withdrawing two forwards and putting on defenders in the last half hour of the game against Argentina, meaning England had to sit back although Kane stayed on the field.

Argentine superstar and talisman Lionel Messi exploited the space and provided the assists that led to his country’s two goals that sent the South Americans into the final.

Tuchel repeated on July 17 that he stood by his tactical decisions.

“No I don’t regret my decision. I thought we had become too passive,” Tuchel said. “I was trying to help the team.” AFP