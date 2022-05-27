'Truly special' victory for Mourinho

TIRANA (Albania) • An emotional Jose Mourinho celebrated what he called a historic achievement having become the second manager to win five major European titles after Giovanni Trapattoni, as his Roma side clinched the inaugural Europa Conference League - the club's first major European trophy - on Wednesday.

The Portuguese, who has previously won the Champions League, Europa League and the Uefa Cup, completed the unique European trophy haul after Feyenoord were defeated 1-0 in Tirana, Albania, thanks to Nicolo Zaniolo's 32nd-minute winner.

Since 2003, Mourinho has reached five European finals in stints with Porto, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Roma and all five times he has taken home the trophy.

"The great thing about my career is that, aside from the Europa League with Manchester United, doing it with Porto, Inter and Roma is very, very, very special," the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss said.

"It is one thing to win when everyone expects it, when you made the investments to win, but it's quite another to win when something feels immortal, that feels truly special.

"This remains in the history of Roma, but also mine. I was told only I, Sir Alex (Ferguson) and Giovanni Trapattoni won trophies in three different decades. It makes me feel a little old, but it's nice for my career."

The victory represents a fine end to his first season in the Italian capital for Mourinho, having steered his side to a sixth-placed finish in the Serie A this term and a Europa League spot next season.

The 59-year-old, who wiped away tears at the final whistle, has no plans to seek new challenges, and is already looking to the new campaign.

"Now I am staying, there are no doubts," he added. "Even if some rumours emerge, I only want to remain at Roma. We must understand what our owners, who are fantastic people, want to do next season, because this is history, but we can build a really strong project with honest professionals.

"Of course, I feel like a Romanista, but that might be my way of working. I am a Porto fan, an Inter fan, a Chelsea fan, I am crazy about Real, I am now a Roma fan, I belong to all those clubs because we had these moments together."

Roma, whose only previous continental title was the old Fairs Cup in 1961, held off a spirited comeback from their Dutch opponents, who were twice denied by the woodwork in the second half.

Before Wednesday, the club's last trophy was the 2008 Italian Cup, so skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini was delighted to end their drought.

"We are a real team, we proved that. Now we have to celebrate and then start again, which is always difficult after a great victory, but a real team wins, celebrates and starts again," the Italy midfielder said.

"I said yesterday that I never would've imagined at the age of 25 to achieve this with the Roma jersey and the captain's armband. It is a wonderful moment."

