'Truly special' for Foxes

LONDON • Kasper Schmeichel described leading Leicester to the club's first FA Cup as a dream come true after he played a huge role in beating Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday.

The Foxes had been beaten in four previous finals - 1949, 1961, 1963 and 1969 - but finally got over the hump at the fifth try.

Youri Tielemans' stunning long-range strike just after the hour mark separated the Premier League sides in front of the largest sports attendance in England since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, with 22,000 fans at Wembley.

The Blues, as expected, dominated possession, with 11 shots to four but could not break down Leicester's backline, even though key defender Jonny Evans had to be substituted in the first half after suffering a recurrence of his heel injury.

Schmeichel came to the rescue late on with brilliant saves from Ben Chilwell, who left Leicester for Chelsea in a £45 million (S$84.5 million) move last summer, and Mason Mount as his side earned their second major trophy in five years following the miraculous 2015-16 league triumph.

"I've dreamt about this since I was a child," said the Leicester goalkeeper, whose father Peter won three FA Cups with Manchester United.

"We have talked about wanting to win trophies. The performance today, the grit and determination, I'm so proud of everybody, everybody contributed to get to the final.

"Everyone has played and been sensational."

Even when Schmeichel was eventually beaten, Chilwell's equaliser late on was ruled out for offside after a video assistant referee (VAR) review, and there were wild celebrations among Leicester's players, staff and board members at the full-time whistle.

"Thank you VAR! What an amazing technology," said Tielemans.

"What a moment, I'm really happy. I can't think of a better goal than this. I've scored a few but it was a really nice goal to score in the final of the FA Cup.

A GREAT DAY OUT I've dreamt about this since I was a child... I'm so proud of everybody, everybody contributed to get to the final. Everyone has played and been sensational. KASPER SCHMEICHEL, Leicester's captain for the day, on emulating his father, ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Peter, by winning the FA Cup.

"I did it for all the Leicester fans. Khun's father (Vichai) would be very proud. It's his legacy."

Like the Leicester players, manager Brendan Rodgers dedicated the victory to chairman Aiyawatt "Top" Srivaddhanaprabha, who took over the reins after his Thai billionaire owner father died in a 2018 helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium.

"It is an amazing feeling. I was not aware before I came into Leicester that they had never won the FA Cup, they had lost in four finals previously," the Northern Irishman said.

"To be able to give that to the supporters, to Top and his family, it is such a special occasion.

"It was a monumental performance, and what a day for everyone involved with Leicester."

On his first major trophy in England, having failed to claim silverware during a three-season spell with Liverpool, Rodgers added: "It's the FA Cup so it's truly special. It means so much to us, so proud, but happier for everyone else.

"The success of this team and club is getting to positions like this and competing, the so-called bigger clubs are expected to win.

"But our success is competing and, if we can perform like today, we can go and win."

Both teams will again clash in the top flight at Stamford Bridge tomorrow, a game that is likely to decide who will finish in the top four with the 2020-21 season ending on Sunday.

Fans will be back at Premier League grounds, in relatively small numbers, for the final two rounds of games this week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS