Troubled Afcon set for kick-off

YAOUNDE (Cameroon) • Africa's showpiece Cup of Nations (Afcon) kicks off in Cameroon tomorrow against a backdrop of controversy over player call-ups, the tournament's timing, the host nation's readiness and the possibility of widespread Covid-19 infections.
Beset by months of problems and uncertainty, the biggest sporting event on the continent will open with hosts Cameroon squaring off against Burkina Faso.
The Covid-19 pandemic meant that the tournament had to be postponed by a year and fears of another delay were eased only late last month.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set down tough rules to prevent the Afcon from becoming a super-spreader event.
Those wanting to enter the stadium must be fully vaccinated - in a country where just 6 per cent of the adult population has been jabbed - and show a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the virus that is less than 72 hours old.
Venues have been limited to 60 per cent of capacity, although this will be raised to 80 per cent for games involving Cameroon's "Indomitable Lions".
But the virus remains an omnipresent threat, with Gabon captain and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang testing positive on arrival on Thursday, along with teammate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Anicet Yala.
The trio are awaiting further testing but look set to miss their game against Comoros on Monday.
Senegal's departure for the tournament last week was delayed by three positive cases and Cape Verde have had an astonishing 21 individual positive results at their pre-tournament training camp.
According to the current rules, teams are not allowed to replace anyone in their 28-man final squad list even in the event of players testing positive - a decision Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet criticised.
"We asked CAF whether we can replace some of our players who got infected with Covid-19 but the answer is no," he said.
"If this still remains the case, it could be a catastrophe."
There are also security problems as the authorities are struggling with separatist gunmen in the west and jihadist raiders in the north of the country.
These armed groups have threatened to disrupt Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania and Gambia's campaigns as their matches are being held in hot spots of unrest.
On the pitch, there are no clear favourites as to which team will be crowned continental champions after the Feb 6 final.
Heavyweights Nigeria have been hit by Saudi side Al Shabab and Watford's refusal to release strikers Odion Ighalo and Emmanuel Dennis for the tournament, as their respective clubs claimed that they were not informed of call-ups 15 days before the start as required by Fifa regulations.
A multitude of prospective winners makes it likely that the tournament will maintain its tradition of rarely delivering on the form book.
Algeria will be hoping to retain their title and go into the event with a lengthy unbeaten run, including their triumph at the last edition in Egypt in 2019. They have not lost an international game since October 2018.
Led by Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, they have hardly been stretched over the last 24 months but the rigours of tournament competition, plus the tough conditions - there have been widespread complaints about shoddy hotel and training facilities - will provide a severe examination.
Mohamed Salah's Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia are the other perennial North African contenders, while Ghana, Ivory Coast and Nigeria, despite some key absentees, are also in the mix.
But Senegal appear to be the team best positioned to wrest the title from Algeria, having since persuaded several French-born players with Senegalese roots like Bayern Munich's Bouna Sarr and Paris Saint-Germain's Abdou Diallo to join the Lions of Teranga.
