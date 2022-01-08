Troubled Afcon set for kick-off

YAOUNDE (Cameroon) • Africa's showpiece Cup of Nations (Afcon) kicks off in Cameroon tomorrow against a backdrop of controversy over player call-ups, the tournament's timing, the host nation's readiness and the possibility of widespread Covid-19 infections.

Beset by months of problems and uncertainty, the biggest sporting event on the continent will open with hosts Cameroon squaring off against Burkina Faso.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant that the tournament had to be postponed by a year and fears of another delay were eased only late last month.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set down tough rules to prevent the Afcon from becoming a super-spreader event.

Those wanting to enter the stadium must be fully vaccinated - in a country where just 6 per cent of the adult population has been jabbed - and show a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the virus that is less than 72 hours old.

Venues have been limited to 60 per cent of capacity, although this will be raised to 80 per cent for games involving Cameroon's "Indomitable Lions".

But the virus remains an omnipresent threat, with Gabon captain and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang testing positive on arrival on Thursday, along with teammate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Anicet Yala.

The trio are awaiting further testing but look set to miss their game against Comoros on Monday.

Senegal's departure for the tournament last week was delayed by three positive cases and Cape Verde have had an astonishing 21 individual positive results at their pre-tournament training camp.

According to the current rules, teams are not allowed to replace anyone in their 28-man final squad list even in the event of players testing positive - a decision Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet criticised.

"We asked CAF whether we can replace some of our players who got infected with Covid-19 but the answer is no," he said.