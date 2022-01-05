Trippier key man in Magpies' bid to fix backline

LONDON • Three months on since a controversial takeover by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund was approved by the Premier League, Newcastle have the chance to splash their new-found wealth in the transfer window this month.

The 19th-placed Magpies are badly in need of reinforcements just to remain in the English top flight after winning just one of their 19 games this season.

Their last two matches have even been postponed because they were unable to field a team with enough senior players due to Covid-19 infections and a growing injury list that could dictate who will arrive at St James' Park soon.

Defenders are expected to be top of the shopping list after Newcastle conceded a Premier League record 80 goals last year, 42 of which have come this season.

English right-back Kieran Trippier is reportedly close to a £25 million (S$45.8 million) move from Atletico Madrid with Lille centre-back Sven Botman also a target.

"Trippier is an extraordinary footballer who has given us a lot and we will try to keep him," said Atletico coach Diego Simeone. "But nowadays, when a player wants to leave, you can't force them to stay."

Injuries to Newcastle's two most potent attacking weapons Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin have also seen some star strikers linked with a move to Tyneside, including Arsenal's out-of-favour Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Despite record numbers of coronavirus cases as Britain battles the Omicron variant, Premier League clubs have so far been allowed to maintain full crowds.

That has avoided a repeat of the economic losses from match-day revenue of the past two seasons and the league's record-breaking US$2.7 billion (S$3.66 billion) United States television-rights deal with NBC to kick in next season will only increase its financial advantage over other major leagues.

However, there is not expected to be much transfer activity among those towards the top of the table with Manchester City already taking control of the title race thanks to a 10-point lead over Chelsea.

City have even offloaded Ferran Torres to Barcelona for a reported €55 million (S$84.2 million).

But manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the Spaniard's departure will not mean City will be addressing their lack of a natural striker.

Chelsea have been rumoured to be making a move for Everton's Lucas Digne as cover for left-back Ben Chilwell, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Liverpool look set to rely on what they have in reserve to cope without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane while they are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The prospect of Champions League riches next season could lure Arsenal, Tottenham or West Ham into strengthening as they battle for a top-four finish.

Manchester United trail all three sides but there are more likely to be departures than arrivals at Old Trafford, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick admitting his squad is "too big". French international Anthony Martial is reportedly close to a loan move to Sevilla after expressing his desire to leave, while Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Donny van de Beek could also move on in search of more first-team action.

However, United are another of the Premier League sides to have had games called off last month due to Covid-19 outbreaks and Rangnick warned that clubs will have to factor in the risk that more such cases could have on selection before letting players go.

"I think we could do with a bigger squad than maybe in times without Covid," said the German.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE