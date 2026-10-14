Tresoldi treble stuns Inter, Bayern held as Barcelona rally

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MADRID, Oct 13 - Nicolo Tresoldi's hat-trick powered Club Brugge to a stunning 4-3 Champions League victory at Inter Milan on a night of scares for Europe's heavyweights on Tuesday, with Bayern Munich held 3-3 at Viking Stavanger while Barcelona recovered to beat Galatasaray 4-1.

Bayern fought back from two goals down to lead in Norway but Michael Olise's dismissal left them exposed and Herman Johan Haugen struck in added time to earn Viking a point.

Barcelona proved more convincing in Istanbul, overturning a first-half deficit with Lamine Yamal supplying two assists, while Atletico Madrid won 2-0 against Manchester United, who had Leny Yoro sent off, and Arsenal scored three times in seven minutes to defeat Lille 3-0.

TRESOLDI PUNISHES INTER

Tresoldi, who had already hit the post, put Brugge ahead with a penalty on the half-hour mark after Hakan Calhanoglu fouled Carlos Forbs.

Lautaro Martinez equalised before halftime, holding off his marker and turning to finish after Marcus Thuram and Federico Dimarco combined down the left.

But a misunderstanding between Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez and his defence allowed Carlos Forbs to knock the ball through the keeper's legs, leaving Tresoldi to tap into an empty net and restore Brugge’s lead.

Tresoldi completed his hat-trick in the 74th minute before Martinez's second goal seven minutes later revived Inter's hopes.

Romeo Vermant made it 4-2 in the 87th minute, leaving Ange-Yoan Bonny's reply deep into added time as scant consolation for the home supporters.

BAYERN DENIED LATE

Gianni Stensness headed Viking ahead from a second-minute corner and the hosts doubled their advantage in the 38th with a sweeping counter-attack as Bayern pressed for an equaliser.

Harry Kane began the comeback with a 54th-minute penalty following a lengthy VAR review of Kristoffer Haugen's foul on Konrad Laimer, then headed Bayern level six minutes later.

Kane has now scored in nine successive Champions League matches, equalling the competition's second-longest scoring run, behind Cristiano Ronaldo's 11.

Luis Diaz put Bayern ahead in the 71st minute, but Olise received his second yellow card three minutes later and Haugen's late equaliser denied the visitors victory.

Barcelona also trailed after Alexey Batrakov scored for Galatasaray in the 28th minute. The hosts thought they had doubled their lead through a Baris Yilmaz header, only for VAR to identify an offside in the build-up.

Joao Cancelo equalised just before halftime and Yamal then set up Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon to score in the 50th and 53rd minutes. Karim Adeyemi completed the victory.

ATLETICO STRIKE EARLY

Atletico needed only 50 seconds to punish Manchester United's high defensive line, Alex Baena breaking clear down the left before squaring for Pablo Barrios to finish.

United threatened through Bryan Mbeumo, who shot narrowly wide and later forced a close-range save from Jan Oblak, while Marcus Rashford also squandered an opportunity.

Atletico had a Johnny Cardoso effort disallowed for a Marcos Llorente handball before the break and Julian Alvarez volleyed against the post early in the second half.

United's task became harder when Yoro was sent off in the 74th minute for denying Jonathan David a goalscoring opportunity. Five minutes later, Ademola Lookman tapped into an empty net after David's shot was saved.

Arsenal had to wait until the 64th minute for Jurrien Timber to break Lille's resistance from Noni Madueke's pass.

Substitute Bukayo Saka then set up Eberechi Eze's goal before Kai Havertz supplied Saka for the third in the 71st minute.

Villarreal recovered to beat Napoli 3-1 with goals from Georges Mikautadze, Santiago Mourino and Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi.

Brajan Gruda's 75th-minute strike gave RB Leipzig a 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven after goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt saved Ivan Perisic's early penalty with his boot.

Earlier, Sabah Baku beat Slavia Prague 2-0 through second-half goals from Kaheem Parris and Joy-Lance Mickels, while Luis Suarez and Issa Doumbia secured Sporting's 2-0 victory at Lens. REUTERS