Trent's injury 'not a good sign'

LONDON • Trent Alexander-Arnold made plenty of headlines before Gareth Southgate announced his final England squad for Euro 2020 and his inclusion could be short-lived after he hobbled off in Wednesday's 1-0 friendly win against Austria.

Dropped for World Cup qualifiers in March, the 22-year-old Liverpool defender had won a recall amid much speculation as one of four right-backs in Southgate's provisional 33-man squad and then the final 26.

His first match back ended in obvious pain after some 88 minutes at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium when he signalled he had pulled a muscle while kicking the ball with nobody near him.

With England having used up all their substitutes, he lingered on the sidelines and was then booked for returning to the pitch without permission.

Medical staff helped him back to the bench as he covered his face with his shirt.

ITV television speculated he had mouthed "it's gone".

"It's not a good sign to see him have to walk off as he did," said Southgate.

"I think it's a thigh, but the medical team are assessing him. We don't know the full extent. The last thing you want is to see him come off in the way he did."

Former Ireland international Roy Keane, in the ITV studio as a pundit, agreed the signs looked ominous.

"He was walking past us there and he looked really uncomfortable," said the former Manchester United captain.

"He was swearing quite a bit, so it doesn't look good. Absolutely not. The guy looks in big trouble."

Former England striker Ian Wright also sounded pessimistic.

"You could see, even when he was covering his face with his shirt, he himself probably feels it's not going to happen for him," he said.

"You know instantly when you are injured and how long it's going to be. It looked like thigh or hamstring... if it's that, and we're talking about 11 days, there's no way he's going to be able to make that."

Kieran Trippier, another of the right-backs, was used at left-back against Austria, while Reece James and Kyle Walker would also be in contention to start if Alexander-Arnold is ruled out.

Southgate has until next Friday to make changes to his squad.

According to British media, the three players leading the seven-man standby list are Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Unable to call on players from Chelsea, Manchester City and United following their European finals, Southgate sent out an experimental team. It was Bukayo Saka who staked a claim for a place in the starting line-up for their tournament opener against Croatia at Wembley on June 13.

The 19-year-old Arsenal winger was a lively presence on the left flank and capped his eye-catching display with a composed second-half finish for his first England goal.

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, 17, also impressed in midfield.

"That's what we try to do with every opportunity we get to show the manager that we can play. I hope me and Jude did that tonight," Saka said.

England complete their pre-tournament preparations with a friendly against Romania back in Middlesbrough on Sunday.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE