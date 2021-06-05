Trent out of Euro 2020 with injury

LONDON • England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Euro 2020 after he suffered a thigh injury in Wednesday's friendly against Austria.

The Liverpool right-back, 22, limped off in the closing stages of England's 1-0 win. He looked emotional as he was helped around the pitch and England manager Gareth Southgate admitted after the game that it was "not a good sign".

Alexander-Arnold had a scan on Thursday and he is expected to be sidelined for six weeks, which will rule him out of the month-long tournament.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Uefa Euro 2020..." a Football Association statement said. "Gareth Southgate will not confirm a replacement until after Sunday's return to the Riverside Stadium for the warm-up fixture against Romania."

However, Southgate has plenty of cover for Alexander-Arnold, who finished the season in fine form for the Reds after an erratic period earlier in the campaign.

The coach has three other specialist right-backs in Manchester City's Kyle Walker, Reece James of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier.

England play their first group match against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia at Wembley tomorrow week.

Elsewhere, a Belgium side missing many of the stars that have helped them rise to the top of Fifa's world rankings were held 1-1 by Greece in a warm-up game on Thursday.

For his first friendly ahead of their Group B opener against Russia next Saturday, coach Roberto Martinez was without the injured Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Axel Witsel.

The former Everton boss also chose to give the night off to Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen and Thomas Vermaelen.

Hazard's younger brother, Thorgan, supplied the finishing touch to the move that put Belgium into a 20th-minute lead but Georgios Tzavellas levelled for the winners of Euro 2004.

Martinez will be looking for a sharper showing in their friendly against Croatia tomorrow.

Switzerland, in Group A, dished out a 7-0 drubbing to Liechtenstein, while Ukraine, drawn in Group C, edged out Northern Ireland 1-0.

