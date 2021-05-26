Trent gets recall as Southgate buys time

LONDON • With Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all involved in European finals this week, Gareth Southgate's selection process has been made "more complicated than any other country" and, as such, he will not name his final 26-man squad until next Tuesday.

The England manager yesterday announced a 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2020 but that number must be whittled down by the deadline next Tuesday.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose place had been in doubt after he was dropped in March for World Cup 2022 qualifiers, earned a recall.

The uncapped quartet of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White, Everton defender Ben Godfrey, Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone were also selected.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who was on the bench for their final Premier League game of the season but last played in February, Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire and Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips also made the team despite lingering injury concerns.

However, Leeds striker Patrick Bamford missed out, despite being the joint-fourth highest scorer in the top flight with 17 goals, as did injured Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, Tottenham defender Eric Dier and Southampton forward Danny Ings.

Southgate revealed he would be able to have a clearer picture once the Europa League and Champions League finals are over.

"There are 12 players still to play so we're always going to need additional players and added to that we have some injuries at different stages, that we have very little info about," he said.

"We felt more time will help us make better decisions. Our preference was to name the 26, but we have not got an ideal hand of cards - a lot of unknowns. Information and evidence are very important and we will have a lot more in the next seven days."

However, Southgate hinted the uncapped players are likely to miss out on Euro 2020 as it was more about integrating them into the national set-up, admitting that "there is no way of knowing how long they will be with us at this stage but it should be a fantastic experience for them".

"We're building towards a hugely exciting summer. We have to build a team who can win," he added.

Southgate also insisted captain Harry Kane's sole attention was on leading the Three Lions to their first European title and first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup when their Group D opener with 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia kick off on June 13.

The Spurs striker is said to be unsettled at his club and has reportedly requested a transfer this summer but, if any mega-money move is to take place, it will be after the end of the championship in July.

On Kane, England's sixth all-time top scorer with 34 goals, Southgate said: "I don't need to talk about Harry's focus. He has got one goal with us and that's to win a European Championship.

"What is going on at his club is a matter for him and Tottenham. He has made some statements (about having talks with chairman Daniel Levy) in the last few days, but that is out of the way now and I think it is very unlikely transfer deals will be done while we are away... Most deals are done after tournaments."

