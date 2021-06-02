Trent and Henderson Euro-bound

LONDON • Gareth Southgate yesterday finalised his 26-man England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020.

Seven players were cut from the provisional 33-man list that was announced last week, including Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Everton defender Ben Godfrey, Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

Jesse Lingard, who returns to Manchester United after a brilliant loan spell at West Ham in the second half of the Premier League season that saw him notch a career-best nine league goals, also missed out, as did Mason Greenwood.

United forward Greenwood, who scored 12 goals in 52 appearances this term, had been expected to make the final list but withdrew from contention due to injury, his club said yesterday.

Despite rumours surrounding the possible exclusion of defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was dropped for England's World Cup 2022 qualifiers in March, and fitness concerns over midfielder Jordan Henderson, whose last game was in late February, the Liverpool pair were both included.

Southgate admitted it was a hard decision to leave out the seven names but claimed he was happy with the players he had at his disposal as the Three Lions target their maiden Euro and first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

"Every squad is difficult because we have a lot of talented players in this country," he said.

"The most difficult thing is not being able to take players who have been with us in previous matches and are such good professionals, so I know what a disappointment it is for them.

"We still have two friendlies and there have been plenty of examples over the years where there have been injuries that have ruled people out, so there's still time for those guys."

England take on Austria in a friendly today and meet Romania on Sunday, before their Group D campaign starts on June 13 against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. Scotland and the Czech Republic make up the rest of their group.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford.

DEFENDERS Ben Chilwell, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

MIDFIELDERS Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice.

FORWARDS Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling.