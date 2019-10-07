Football: Adama Traore too slick for slack Manchester City as Wolves winger grabs brace in shock 2-0 win

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester City 0

Wolves 2

LONDON • Wolves' opener had been coming when Adama Traore finished coolly past Ederson with only 10 minutes remaining.

By the 95th minute of yesterday's Premier League game, he had added a second and Manchester City's patched-up defence had proved the liability that was Pep Guardiola's concern when Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho became their de facto centre-back pairing owing to injuries to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones.

The two-time defending English champions had dominated the ball throughout, but lacked verve near Rui Patricio's goal and were vulnerable at the back all afternoon.

Traore's first strike was all of this in microcosm. A City attack broke down and Raul Jimenez made a mug of Otamendi before finding the Spanish winger, who finished coolly. For his second, Fernandinho was exposed, with Ruben Neves putting Traore through and again he made no mistake.

It was Wolves' first league win over City in nine years and the result means Nuno Espirito Santo's side have a fine - and deserved - victory, and Liverpool boast an eight-point lead over Guardiola's men.

Only eight games have been played so there is enough time to claw the deficit back. But what will concern City's manager is how sluggish his players look. They had done so, too, at Everton last weekend before eventually winning 3-1.

This was City's first home league defeat since going down 3-2 to Crystal Palace last December and just the fourth time in 61 matches at the Etihad under Guardiola.

While the experienced and garlanded Spaniard will not panic, given that Liverpool have won all of their league matches, the City manager will need the impending international break to regroup ahead of resuming their championship defence in a fortnight.

Guardiola said: "It was not our best day. We let them run twice, got nervous a little bit and our process to create chances was not good. We had the problems on the counter-attack in the end and it was a bad day.

"We had two chances, one onto the crossbar and with Bernardo Silva. Wolves did really well."

Nuno was pleased with his team's defensive work but also paid tribute to Traore. He said: "Defensively we were very good and very organised. The boys worked hard until the end.

"Adama is improving, he is special because he is very fast, he is unique in that and we searched for a moment of talent, Adama did well.

"It has been a long season already, too many games, but we always compete. I cannot say any game they have not done that, this is the way we want to work, maintain and sustain this."

In the other games, Chelsea ran riot at St Mary's after a 4-1 victory over Southampton, with Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and substitute Michy Batshuayi all scoring, while Danny Ings replied for the hosts.

At the Emirates, David Luiz netted his first goal for Arsenal since his summer move from the Blues as the Gunners ground out a 1-0 win against Bournemouth to move up to third, one point behind City.

THE GUARDIAN