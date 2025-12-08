Traore to lead Burkina Faso squad at Cup of Nations finals

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 8 - Sunderland striker Bertrand Traore has been picked to compete in a sixth Africa Cup of Nations as part of a 25-man Burkina Faso squad named on Monday.

The 30-year-old was only 16 when he first appeared for Burkina Faso at the 2012 finals, making a substitute appearance in their last group game after the Burkinabe had already been eliminated, and has competed in four tournaments since, captaining the side two years ago.

He will be the key player in the squad for this year's finals in Morocco, which coach Brama Traore named for their Group E campaign where they open against Equatorial Guinea in Casablanca on December 24 and then play Algeria and Sudan.

The 32-year-old full back Steeve Yago will be competing at his fifth Cup of Nations, while it is the fourth for goalkeeper Herve Koffi, midfielder Blati Toure, and centre back Issoufou Dayo.

A total of 15 players are retained from the last Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, where Burkina Faso were eliminated in the round of 16.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Herve Koffi (Angers), Kylian Nikiema (ADO Den Haag), Farid Ouedraogo (Al Hilal)

Defenders: Abdoul Ayinde (KAA Gent), Issoufou Dayo (Umm Salal, Qatar), Nasser Djiga (Rangers), Issa Kabore (Wrexham), Arsene Kouassi (Lorient), Adamo Nagalo (PSV Eindhoven), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), Steeve Yago (Aris Limassol)

Midfielders: Cedric Badolo (Spartak Trnava), Stephane Aziz Ki (Wydad Casablanca), Ismaila Ouedraogo (Odense), Saidou Simpore (National Bank Egypt), Blati Toure (Pyramids), Gustavo Sangare (Noah), Mohamed Zoungrana (Mouloudia Alger)

Forwards: Ousseni Bouda (San Jose Earthquakes), Cyriaque Irie (Freiburg), Pierre Kabore (Hearts), Georgi Minoungou (Seattle Sounders), Dango Ouattara (Brentford), Bertrand Traore (Sunderland), Lassina Traore (Shakhtar Donetsk). REUTERS