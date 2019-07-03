Transfer talk: Juventus land Rabiot

JUVENTUS LAND RABIOT

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has completed his free transfer to Juventus, with the Italian champions announcing his signing on Monday night.

Although no details were provided, the Frenchman is reported to have agreed a four-year contract worth €7 million (S$10.7 million) a year plus another €10 million in signing-on bonuses.

Rabiot had fallen out of favour with PSG after his refusal to renew his contract, with his last game coming in December.

MAGUIRE BID TURNED DOWN

Not content with the addition of England Under-21 right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £50 million (S$85.6 million) from Crystal Place, Manchester United are eyeing an even more high-profile defensive buy in Leicester's Harry Maguire.

According to Sky Sports, the Premier League club yesterday put in a £70 million bid for the England centre-back, who is also said to be coveted by English champions Manchester City.

However, the Foxes have reportedly turned down the bid, with Sky claiming that they will only countenance a move if they receive an offer in excess of £75 million.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE