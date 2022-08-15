Transfer market not a Reds option

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not envisage the Reds dipping into the transfer market to reinforce their midfield before the end of the summer window, despite a hamstring injury to Thiago Alcantara the previous weekend during their English Premier League opener at Fulham.

The Spanish international is expected to be out for four to six weeks, leaving Liverpool light on midfield options with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones also sidelined.

Midfield was already arguably the weakest area of a Liverpool squad that came within two games of winning an unprecedented quadruple of trophies last season.

Klopp chose not to replace Georginio Wijnaldum when the Dutch international left for Paris Saint-Germain last summer, instead relying on his squad to step up.

The German is applying the same principle in light of Alcantara's injury, claiming that the Reds would already have added in that area if the club thought it necessary.

"I am happy with the strength, size and quality of my squad. We have injuries. Now it is the question how long the players will be out and there are different solutions," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference ahead of today's top-flight clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

"One - and there are plenty - is the transfer market but the transfer market only makes sense if you can bring in the right player, not a player. If there was the right solution out there, then we would already have done it.

"We're not stubborn and say, 'No way, we don't bring in anybody'. If there would be the right player, we would have done it, we would do it.

"But I don't see it because we had a lot of conversations already and it doesn't look like something will happen."

Klopp turned to 36-year-old James Milner off the bench to inject some life into the Liverpool midfield in a disappointing 2-2 draw at newly promoted Fulham to start their Premier League campaign the previous weekend.

Afterwards, he was scathing about his side's performance, claiming they were lucky to escape Craven Cottage with a point after twice coming from behind.

Klopp is expecting his side to fly out of the blocks for Liverpool's first home game of the season.

"I didn't like the start at all. I saw then the attitude to fight back but that's a different thing. It's better you have a high intense, high concentrated, lively start in a football game than not," he added.

"Having a slow start doesn't mean you have to start slow all the time or you will never do it again, but it's a sign. Use it as information, change it and go from there."

Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher and Ibrahima Konate are also unavailable and Joel Matip is a doubt for the hosts, while Palace will miss Nathan Ferguson, Jack Butland, James McArthur and James Tomkins.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LIVERPOOL V PALACE

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221, tomorrow, 2.50am