Transfer deadline day deals

Latest news and highlights from top soccer leagues on transfer deadline day (times GMT, transfer fees either disclosed or as reported by media):

0800 MAN UTD SIGN GOALKEEPER BAYINDIR FROM FENERBAHCE

Manchester United signed Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Super Lig side Fenerbahce on a four-year deal, with the option of a further year, a day after Dean Henderson joined Crystal Palace.

MAJOR TRANSFERS

Lionel Messi: Paris St Germain to Inter Miami (free)

Moises Caicedo: Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea (115 million pounds)

Declan Rice: West Ham United to Arsenal (105 million pounds)

Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid (103 million euros)

Harry Kane: Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich (100 million euros)

Josko Gvardiol: RB Leipzig to Manchester City (90 million euros)

Karim Benzema: Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad (free)

Neymar: Paris St Germain to Al-Hilal (90 million euros)

Rasmus Hojlund: Atalanta to Manchester United (72 million pounds)

Dominik Szoboszlai: RB Leipzig to Liverpool (70 million euros) REUTERS