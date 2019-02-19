Commentary

Tragic case but Cardiff's bid to avoid Sala fee leaves poor taste

Matthew Syed
Published
22 min ago

If Emiliano Sala were alive, he would be playing for Cardiff and enjoying the rest of what had been such a promising life.

The 28-year-old, buried in his home town of Progreso in Argentina on Saturday, came across as humble, hard-working, and committed to his future. He was also a fine player who might have made an impact on the English Premier League.

