Premium
Commentary
Tragic case but Cardiff's bid to avoid Sala fee leaves poor taste
If Emiliano Sala were alive, he would be playing for Cardiff and enjoying the rest of what had been such a promising life.
The 28-year-old, buried in his home town of Progreso in Argentina on Saturday, came across as humble, hard-working, and committed to his future. He was also a fine player who might have made an impact on the English Premier League.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?