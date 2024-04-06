Trabzonspor's six-match spectator ban reduced to four

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Super Lig - Trabzonspor v Fenerbahce - Papara Park, Trabzon, Turkey - March 17, 2024 Trabzonspor fans invade the pitch and clash with Fenerbahce players and security staff after the match. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency/File Photo
Turkish Super League club Trabzonspor's six-match spectator ban imposed after their supporters stormed on to the pitch and fought with Fenerbahce players has been reduced to four matches after an appeal to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

The TFF's arbitration board also reduced their fine from 3,000,000 to 448,000 Turkish Lira ($14,000).

The board upheld the one-match suspensions given to Fenerbahce players Can Egribayat and Jayden Quinn Oosterwolde for their involvement in the brawl last month, the latest in a number of incidents that have dogged the league this season.

Fenerbahce said they were considering leaving the Turkish Super League in response to the incident, but decided to stay in it after their members voted against the proposal. REUTERS

