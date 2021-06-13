Tournament kicks off with fireworks and on-fire Italy

ROME • Euro 2020 finally got under way on Friday after a 12-month delay and 16,000 fans at the Stadio Olimpico were left bemused when they were made to wait a little more for the match ball that was delivered onto the pitch by a remote control car.

There was a party atmosphere before the game between Turkey and hosts Italy, with a spectacular sound and light show and firework display for the opening of the month-long 24-team event, which will be played across 11 countries.

There was a performance by the Italian National Police orchestra, a parade of huge inflatable balloons on the pitch, tenor Andrea Bocelli sang "Nessun Dorma" before a virtual performance from Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge.

The whole spectacle ended and the teams were raring to go after the national anthems were sung, but not before the ball was brought to the field in unique style via the remote control car made by tournament sponsors Volkswagen.

After the game kicked off, Italy were also forced to wait and coach Roberto Mancini said his team's patience against an ultra-defensive Turkey side was the key to the 3-0 win in their Group A opener.

The match was goal-less at the break after Turkey's deep defence frustrated the Azzurri who dominated possession, but Italy ran away with the match after scoring in the 53rd minute.

"We have played many teams that have done what Turkey did. They put everyone back, give you little space and make it hard for you to score," said Mancini.

"But the lads had patience. We waited, kept playing, tried to get that goal, then we got it.

"The first half wasn't straightforward and in a game like that, even if they (Turkey) put everyone back, if you give one (goal) away on the break, the game changes."

Italy striker Ciro Immobile, who grabbed the second goal after Merih Demiral's own goal had broken the deadlock, agreed the team had shown the right approach.

"We showed patience in the first half. Turkey are a strong side and caused problems for many top teams," he said.

"They were more tired after the break. After the (first) goal they had to open up some space, so that's when our quality emerged."

The win puts Italy, who scored their third goal via Lorenzo Insigne, in a strong position in the group, which also features Wales and Switzerland, but Mancini laughed when asked if his side were now among the favourites.

"It was important to start well but there are six games to go and there are a lot of good teams," he said.

Turkey coach Senol Gunes apologised to fans for the loss, adding that his team's repeated misplaced passes under pressure from the Italians were to blame for the setback.

"I am proud of my players for the fight they put in but even if we had won or drawn this game, we would be criticising the team," he said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE